Relatives of those arrested for Tuesday's violence in Chembur say the police got the wrong men

A day after police arrested 33 people from Thakkar Bappa Colony for allegedly turning violent during the funeral of Pancharam Rithadia, who killed himself saying the police failed to find his missing teenaged daughter, locals claimed the arrests were made just because protesters were found without footwear.

Relatives of those arrested said the police have jumped to conclusions since some videos showed protesters hurling sandals on cops. They said it is a ritual in their community to forgo footwear for 13 days following someone's death.

Rithadia's daughter went missing six months ago. He committed suicide last week. The family says the police failed to trace their daughter. The police, on the other hand, said she had eloped and that they had traced her boyfriend's family and Rithadia's family did not want to pursue the case after that.



Slippers lying on the ground amid the debris following the clash

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of people joined Rithadia's funeral procession to the civic crematorium in Chembur. Soon, some protesters started pelting stones at police vehicles. The police resorted to lathi-charge, when some personnel got isolated among the protesters. Seven policemen were roughed up.

The police detained around 100 people on Tuesday night, eventually arresting 33, including Rithadia's teenaged nephew, Prithviraj, a minor. Another nephew Durgesh said Prithviraj left the crematorium earlier than everyone else.

"He told me that he had to study," said Durgesh. "We last spoke to him at 6 pm and he told us he was on his way home with friends. While we were at the crematorium, the protest turned violent outside and the police arrested him. We didn't realise he had been arrested until late in the night. They arrested him simply because he wasn't wearing slippers. But as part of our customs, we don't use any footwear for 13 days after a relative passes away."

Rithadia's family also blamed 'outsiders' for the trouble. "The police haven't caught the actual culprits but simply arrested people who they spotted in photos and videos of the procession. Even on Wednesday, the police visited our colony to pick up those they thought resembled faces in the photos," said Tarachand Tungaria, a neighbour.

Rajendra Rithadia, another relative, said instead of focusing on arresting those who kidnapped Pancharam's daughter the police are arresting their family members.

"How can the police be investigating the case when they are the reason Aarti hasn't been found yet? They should either transfer the case to another police station or have the CBI investigate," he said.

The police have charged those arrested with the non-bailable attempt to murder, among other sections of the IPC. Chandrakant Bhosle, Senior PI, Chembur police, said no minors were arrested.

"The investigation is on. I am not aware of any of Rithadia's relatives being arrested. We produced the 33 in court and they have been remanded in police custody till October 26," he said.

Local Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar said he has requested the police to drop charges against the protesters. "It's a sensitive issue and people behaved in an emotional manner. I'll arrange for legal help for those in police custody," he said.

