Relief for Jeetendra in the sexual assault case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court listed the matter for hearing on May 23. Jeetendra has challenged the FIR against him saying it was registered without any evidence



Jeetendra

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has stayed further proceedings against Jeetendra in the sexual assault case registered by his cousin. The police had registered a case against him last month on the complaint of his cousin, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him in a hotel in January 1971. The court listed the matter for hearing on May 23. The actor has challenged the FIR against him saying it was registered without any evidence.

The woman had claimed that Jeetendra, who is her aunt's son, had arranged for her to join him from New Delhi to Shimla on the sets of a film he was shooting for. She alleged in the complaint that after reaching Shimla at night, the inebriated actor went to her room, joined two twin beds and sexually assaulted her. The complainant had told the police that all these years she remained silent because of her father. As now he is no more, she finally decided to lodge a case against the actor.

Also Read: Jeetendra Sexual Assault Case: Shimla Police File FIR Against Bollywood Actor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates