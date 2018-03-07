Jeetendra sexual assault case: Shimla police file FIR against Bollywood actor

Based on her complaint, officials at the Chotta Shimla police station have filed an FIR against Jeetendra under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code

Jeetendra

Bollywood actor Jeetendra has been booked by the Shimla police in a case of sexual assault. The 47-year-old case was filed by the veteran actor's cousin. According to the complainant, the crime took place when she was staying with the actor at a hotel in Shimla.

The complainant is also expected to register her statement before a magistrate and provide proof of her stay at the hotel. Based on her complaint, officials at the Chotta Shimla police station have filed an FIR against Jeetendra under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for assault of a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

However, it has been reported that investigations will be conducted according to the laws prevalent in 1971 and not according to the ammended provisions of Section 354. Recounting details of the incident, the complainant claimed that she had joined Jeetendra for the shooting of a movie, when one night the actor came back to their room drunk, joined their beds and sexually molested her.

However, the actor's legal counsel, Rizwan Siddiquee, rubbished the claims made by his cousin. A statement issued by the lawyer stated, "Such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years, so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered."

Also Read: Jeetendra's Cousin Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 18

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates