Relief for MCA as High Court empowers Unmesh Khanvilkar, CS Naik

MCA's day-to-day activities were disrupted since there was no authorised signatory to make payments after the High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators made an exit on September 15

It was a day of celebration for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as the Bombay High Court accepted the association's request and allowed secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar and Chief Executive Officer CS Naik to act as authorised signatories. MCA's day-to-day activities were disrupted since there was no authorised signatory to make payments after the High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators made an exit on September 15.

This issue also caused the MCA to miss out on hosting the fourth India v West Indies one-day international recently and the game was awarded to the Cricket Club of India. Apart from permitting Khanvilkar and Naik to operate MCA bank accounts, the court also formed an ad-hoc managing committee to look after day-to-day affairs. The ad-hoc panel consists of MCA's current eligible managing committee members along with Naik. "It's a Diwali gift for MCA; the crisis has been sorted out.

Having an ad-hoc committee will put everything in place. Basically, it's good for the staff and players as they are the ones who were suffering for the last two months," an MCA source told mid-day yesterday. The ad-hoc committee will meet on Monday to chalk out the future course of action.

