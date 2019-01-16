Remember Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan? He is making his singing debut

bollywood

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan, who is best remembered for his role in Mela, is gearing up to make his singing debut in Sharique Minhaj's Factory

Faisal Khan

Faisal Khan has still not given up on Bollywood. Aamir Khan's brother makes his singing debut with a romantic number, Ishq Tera, in Sharique Minhaj's film, Factory. The superstar's brother, who did not enjoy a successful career like Aamir, is collaborating with director Sharique Minhaj for the third time. Faisal had earlier worked with the director in Chand Bujh Gaya and Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq.

Faisal Khan stated to Pinkvilla, "Factory is my dream project. I was pleasantly surprised when my director Sharique Minhaj suggested that I should be singing this song. He insisted that my voice was required for this number and I had no qualms about singing at all. In fact, growing up in and around films and cinema, the ability to sing just came to me smoothly. Since Ishq Tera is a soft, romantic track it was easy to croon. Having heard the final number, I feel quite proud."

Faisal's association with the film industry started in 1969 when he first appeared onscreen as a child artiste in 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam. He played the younger version of Shashi Kapoor.

In 1988, Faisal Khan also did a small role in 1988's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which launched Aamir Khan in Bollywood. Fours years later, he again made a small appearance in Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Interestingly, both films were produced by his uncle Nassir Hussain and directed by his cousin Mansoor Khan.

In 1994, Faisal was finally launched as the lead face in Vikram Bhatt's 1994 film Madhosh which was produced by his late father Tahir Hussain. However, the film failed to launch his career. He then featured with Aamir in Dharmesh Darshan's Mela in 2000 and went on to do some forgettable films.

