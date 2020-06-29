Remember Aamir Khan's co-star Javed Hyder from Ghulam? He's now selling vegetables amid COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic that happened this year led to the global lockdown over three months back. And due to this, Bollywood actor Javed Hyder, who worked with Aamir Khan in Ghulam, has begun selling vegetables to survive and earn his livelihood. The video that he uploaded on TikTok has gone viral on social media. As the actor was selling vegetables, the song, 'Duniya Mein Rehna Hai To Kaam Kar Pyaare' played in the background.

It was another Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss fame Dolly Bindra who took to her Twitter account to share the video. This is what she wrote- "He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder. (Javed Hyder, he is an actor who is selling vegetables today.)" (sic)

Have a look at the video right here:

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

After seeing the video, one user commented- "Is this true ..but dolly ji may be he is not getting good work aur may be circumstances are not favourable atleast he is doing something..and trying to move ahead .." (sic) Another one wrote- "Atleast fighting n still struggling !!!!" (sic) And one commented- "Reality of bollywood." (sic)

But it's not only Hyder, Marathi actor Roshan Shinge, who went to shoot for his ambitious film in Pune, also began selling fruits and vegetables due to the lockdown that happened. Coming back to the Ghulam actor, he is also known for films like Baabarr and the television show, Jeannie Aur Juju.

