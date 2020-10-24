Remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai child actor Parzaan Dastur? He is set to get married

Still remembered for his lines 'Tussi na jao' (Please don't go), the cute Sikh kid in Karan Johar's 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Parzaan Dastur, now 28, is all set to get married. Parzaan is set to get married to his girlfriend Delna Shroff in February 2021.

On October 15, Parzaan took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from one of the most important moments in his life, when he proposed to Delna and she said 'YES'. Sharing an adorable silhouette picture of the two, where Parzaan is on his knees, while Delna is gazing at him, he wrote in the caption, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars [sic]"

Here's a look at some more adorable pictures of Parzaan and his fiance Delna Shroff:

As a child actor, Parzaan has also featured in other films like "Mohabbatein", "Zubeidaa" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". He was also seen in the award-winning film "Parzania" (2007), which was about a boy who goes missing during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"Acting is something I have been doing for long. I have loved doing it and enjoyed every moment of it. But that time (during 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain') it was a hobby. But, now I just enjoy being in front of the camera. I enjoy taking commands from the director, performing and getting the appreciation," Parzaan said in an interview with mid-day in 2009.

Talking about Parzaan Dastur and his soon-to-be-wife Delna Shroff, the duo is said to be college friends. They were just friends on social media, but reconnected in recent times and eventually fell in love.

Congratulations to Parzaan and Delna! We can't wait to see the couple's wedding pictures!

Stay tuned, for more updates on Parzaan's wedding.

