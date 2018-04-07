Remember Payal Malhotra in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? This is what she is doing now

After starring in films like the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) and the Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixt and and Shah Rukh-starrer Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002), Payal Malhotra disappeared from the scene

She now makes a comeback as a director with Jihaad-E-Nafs. The short film, set in the backdrop of terrorism, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, which runs from May 8 to 19. If not acting, it is directing for Payal. That was her Plan B.

