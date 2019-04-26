Remo: Don't compare Radha with Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiya just because they're from SOTY franchise

bollywood

As Twitter pans Tiger Shroff's latest song from Student Of The Year 2, choreographer Remo D'Souza argues it's not similar to Radha from the first instalment

A still from the song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiya

You can't blame netizens for drawing comparisons between the latest track of Student Of The Year 2, and Radha from the first edition. After all, like Radha that had Alia Bhatt grooving with the two male leads at a sangeet, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiya sees Tiger Shroff shaking a leg with the leading ladies - Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday - at a sangeet.

What's more, at the song launch, director Punit Malhotra too alluded to the likeness, saying, "They [Student Of The Year team] had Radha Teri Chunri, we have Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiya. The music of the films are in tune with their respective stories, but this song is in that space." Since then, Twitterati has been having a field day labelling the song a throwback to the 2012 dance number.



A still from Radha

However, Remo D'Souza, who choreographed the latest offering, feels the comparisons are "incorrect". "There is no similarity between the two songs. They both have different tunes; even the setting and themes are different.

Remo D'Souza

So, it doesn't make sense when people compare the two just because they're from the same franchise. Radha was choreographed beautifully by someone [Farah Khan], and I have done my best to suit the need of this song." The choreographer goes on to heap praise on Shroff. "Tiger is a phenomenal dancer. Tara and Ananya meticulously rehearsed for the track too."

