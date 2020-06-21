Renee Gracie: Stop stealing my images

Australian race car driver-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie has accused Indian followers of stealing her pictures from OnlyFans page and threatened to remove the offenders from her page.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, she wrote: "To all you Indians on my page...stop stealing my images. They are copyrighted and I own them, not you. Stop making pages of me and stop sharing my videos and images stolen from my OnlyFans page. Ever since my story went viral in India, there has been so many videos and fake profiles made and images illegally stolen from my OnlyFans.

"I don't like Indians now. If you have shared or stolen my images you are an a******e. If you're Indian, get off my page now! You're not welcome here anymore. I will be removing all Indians from my page

tonight."

Renee earns $25,000 (approx Rs 18.8 lakh) per week from the OnlyFans page. The Aussie charges GBP7.13 per month to view her pictures and videos on her profile.

