Renuka Shahane on Circus co-star Shah Rukh Khan: He was a heartthrob; have seen him getting mobbed by fans

Circus was one of the most popular and beloved TV shows back then, and it still continues to enjoy a huge place in people's hearts. Starring brilliant actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Gowariker, Makrand Deshpande and many others.

Recently, in an interview with Mirror Online, Renuka Shahane opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan and how she thinks he's a workaholic. She shared, "Shah Rukh had a huge craze even at that time because his previous show Fauji had done so well. He was like a heartthrob even then. At that time when he was not even a film star, I've seen him getting mobbed by fans and a crowd of around 20,000 people gathering there just to see Shah Rukh Khan."

Shahane, who was 24 when she portrayed Maria in Circus, shared how SRK was and continues to be a workaholic. "He was a workaholic. He would have worked for 36 hours at a stretch if he was asked to. That kind of energy was very infectious. Plus, all of us were already excited to work with him. I definitely was, because I had loved Fauji!"

Sharing an incident from the sets of Circus, Renuka Shahane recalled, "There was one song which we had to shoot with a wild bear. The trainer had warned us beforehand that we should not come in its way, but even though we tried to avoid it, the bear ended up chasing us! So if you watch the episode carefully, you'll see that we were terrified and were running for our lives, but still had to look calm because the camera was rolling."

Admitting that she has not watched the re-telecast of her show during the coronavirus lockdown, Renuka Shahane said, "I am not watching it again but I am glad that people are -- especially today's generation. I am very pleased to get a new audience for my old show."

