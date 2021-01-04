Renuka Shahane on Tribhanga: Women's unconventional choices must be represented

Fans who have missed her candour and vivacity on the big screen are eagerly awaiting the release of Kajol's web debut, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. As the matriarch of the family in the spotlight, the actor say her character is a lot like her. "My character is outspoken and opinionated, like viewers [perceive] me to be. Yet, she is different. The film is a celebration of women and their beautiful imperfections. We must embrace these [flaws] and live on our own terms, just the way [the protagonists] Nayan, Anu, and Masha do."

If the film's recently unveiled teaser is testimony, the Netflix offering follows an intergenerational family including three women, and their unconventional life choices. Kajol, who is supported by Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the drama, could draw from her experiences as a mother to breathe life into the part. "As a mother, I can vouch for the fact that women face umpteen challenges, because the smallest things we do affect our children. A mother is a minefield of emotions. I hope the film resonates with people of all ages," says the actor, heaping praise on Renuka Shahane for helming the project tactfully.

Shahane, on her part, has been tight-lipped when it comes to discussing the plot. Even then, having seen Kajol dressed as a classical dancer in the teaser, we can't help but ask if the actor's dancing skills will be employed. "Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that looks beautiful despite its asymmetry. It has been used as a metaphor to represent the women, and their quirks and idiosyncrasies, all of which make them fascinating, beautiful and vibrant. I believe that women who make unconventional life choices and have a wide range of personalities, need to be represented."

It was a chance meeting with someone who "had a very acrimonious relationship with her mother", that encouraged Shahane to explore the idea. Eager to showcase the dynamics of a dysfunctional family where a mother-daughter relationship is rather fragile, she knew that adding a third dimension to the tale would enhance it further. "That is why we based the story on three generations. I am glad that I had a talented team of actors to help me bring this to life," says the director.

