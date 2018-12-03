Reporter gets insect in her mouth while interview with Harmanpreet Singh

other-sports

Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh

Insects are menace here at the Kalinga Stadium especially after sundown as they thrive on every source of light. Recently, a female TV reporter had a rather unpleasant experience. While she was interviewing India drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, one of the insects — a little green creature — entered her mouth. She almost choked and immediately shut off the camera light and asked for water. Harmanpreet couldn’t control his laughter but made sure to turn away from the camera before cracking up.

Sreejesh always 'booked'

INDIA goalkeeper PR Sreejesh enjoys reading and in the past has posted pictures of himself on social media reading some top titles like Sidney Sheldon’s Windmills of the Gods and Shantaram among others. He totally lapped up Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography, A Shot at History, too.

Sreejesh’s current read is a Ruskin Bond book titled, A Little Book of Happiness, which was gifted to him by an Indian journalist just before the start of this World Cup.

He has been posting some happy quotations from the book on social media too, claiming it keeps him in a positive frame of mind given the high-pressure World Cup scenario.

Brothers in arms

There are quite a few brothers doing national duty together at the World Cup here. There are two pairs of siblings of Asian descent too. The Panchia brothers, Arun, 25, and Jerad, 29, whose ancestors are from Gujarat, are representing New Zealand, while the Panesar brothers, Balraj, 22, and Sukhi, 25, of Punjab origin, are playing for Canada. Among the non-Asian origin pairs, there are the Harte twins, David and Conor, 30, of Ireland. Malaysia’s Faizal, 27, and Fatri, 25, Saari are also important members of their national team, as are the Canadian pair of John, 29, and Iain Smythe, 33. The Germans too have a brotherly duo in Mats, 26, and Tom Grambusch, 23.

