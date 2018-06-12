Republic day 2019 release: It's Rajinikanth's 2.0 vs Hrithik Roshan's Super 30?

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 now likely to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30

After several delays, the makers of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 have decided on the release date. Sources say that the film is scheduled to release on the Republic Day weekend next year.

"As Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan releases this Diwali and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is scheduled for Christmas, the makers of 2.0 decided to come out next year," says a source, adding that the film will now clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

A trade insider adds that the Republic Day weekend is lucky for Hrithik Roshan, hence it's unlikely if the makers of Super 30 will change their release date. "Agneepath (2012) and Kaabil (2017) released on the Republic Day weekend and fared well. A box-office clash with 2.0 might be a jolt for Hrithik," says a source.

