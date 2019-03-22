Rescue operation underway to save toddler stuck in 60-foot deep borewell

national

Hisar (Haryana): A one-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into a 60-foot-deep borewell in Hisar in Haryana on Wednesday evening after which a major rescue operation has been launched by the authorities.

According to a local, the boy was playing with some other children when he suddenly fell into the borewell. His family members and villagers later informed the police. The child's parents are labourers.

Ashok Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, Hisar told ANI on Friday, "All the machine work is over. We are trying to manually lift the child. The distance between us and the child is around 15 feet. We are hopeful that in some hours we will be able to rescue him."

Meena said an investigation will be conducted into the matter and legal action will be taken against the person who dug the borewell without taking permission from the department concerned.

In 2006, a similar operation was launched to rescue Prince, a five-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in a village in Kurukshetra. He was pulled out safely nearly 48 hours later.

