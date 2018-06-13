Response for Race 3 extraordinary from all centers, say Distributors

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller will hit theatres on 15th June

Race 3 witnessed a never-seen-before demand for its pre-booking, the film promises to set the box-office ringing with its high-on-entertainment quotient. As per distributors, the response to the film reflects the frenzy around any Salman Khan-starrer. Despite a delay in Ramazan this season, the collections have been exceptionally high.

One of Race 3's distributors Ramnathan shared, “Places like Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jabalpur and Korba have recorded excellent advance bookings, while Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and parts of Madhya Pradesh are pretty strong. When the film opens on Friday, it is sure to be a super hit, there are no second thoughts about it,”

In just a couple of hours on Day 3 of the advance bookings, two major Delhi theatres have recorded advance collections of more than Rs 20 lakh.

Another distributor, Amit Awasthi, said, “The response for Race 3 is extraordinary from all the centres and there is a huge demand from exhibitors to screen the film. Early reports from major theatres including Delite Cinema and Sheila Cinema in Delhi are currently recording a trend better than Salman’s last release. In UP as well, the movie is in great demand, with every theatre across the state keen on running the film in multiple screens.”

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

