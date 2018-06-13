Race 3 trivia: Salman Khan's trunk call in the jungle

Race 3 director Remo D'Souza on favourite action sequence that saw Salman Khan navigate falling tree in Bangkok jungle

Salman Khan in Race 3

Makers of Race 3 have made it evident that leading man Salman Khan means no mischief when he says the film is going to involve high-octane action sequences. Fighting fit at 52, Khan will put his athletic best forward for the third instalment of the franchise, which is being helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Given that he is anchoring the sequences, Remo D'Souza would evidently put his heart into each scene, yet, the director tells mid-day that two of them particularly stand out for him. "While every stunt [we've performed] is dangerous, breathtaking and expensive, two of them are my favourites. The first is the climax scene, which involves hand-to-hand-combat, and the second is one we shot in Bangkok's Kanchanaburi jungles. It sees Salman riding a bike at high speed, only to navigate a falling tree," the director tells mid-day, adding that the scene was a tough one to pull off, given that it demanded precision and coordination.



Remo D'Souza

The scene in question required the bike to slide downhill, as Salman Khan topples over to then execute a windmill [a dance move that sees the legs circled in air and the torso on the floor]. "Since the tree had to crash a few feet behind Salman, we took five days to synchronise it before the shoot. It was being held atop by crew members till Salman rode his bike beneath it. Since one cannot predict how fast a tree will fall, a lot depended on his timing," says D'Souza, further heaping praise on his leading man.

For producer Ramesh Taurani, being part of Race 3 implied having many a heart-in-mouth moments. "As producers, we constantly hope that the action sequences are shot smoothly, without mishaps. Anxiety looms until the shot is over because, despite taking safety measures, something untoward can happen. But the team rehearsed dedicatedly to pull it off." The sequences were designed by Hollywood stunt-coordinator Tom Struthers.

