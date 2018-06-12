What an uncanny resemblance! Manisha Koirala shares pics as Nargis

Yesterday, Manisha Koirala shared a picture on Instagram of late actor Nargis and her look from the biopic

Manisha Koirala plays Nargis Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. Yesterday, she shared a picture on Instagram of the late actor and her look from the biopic. Her uncanny resemblance to Nargis is unbelievable.

She captioned, "Many different looks were tried on.. through various photographs and books and documentary.. here are few for you guys.. peep in to what goes on to creat a look..amongst other things we tried many hair styles.. #sanju (sic)"

Manisha Koirala has spent several painstaking hours in the make-up room to look like Nargis. It is said that when Sanjay Dutt saw the snapshots, he felt it was his ma! Now that's quite a compliment for Manisha.

Manisha Koirala says she feels honoured to play the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother and late actress Nargis Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Sanju. Manisha interacted with the media on the sidelines of Yusuf Merchant's book Happyness - Life Lessons From A Creative Addict on Saturday. On being a part of Sanju, Manisha said, "I am really honoured to have played Nargis Duttji in the film. It's like any actress' dream role. Though I have a very small role in the film... It's a special appearance, but I am really excited to know audience reaction about my role and the film."

