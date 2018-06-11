Suhana Khan parties with mommy Gauri Khan, see photos

Another photo of Suhana Khan with mother Gauri Khan has surfaced the Internet and is winning the hearts

Suhana Khan with Kaajal Anand. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan

Suhana Khan no longer needs an introduction of being Bollywood's king Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter. The star kid has created an identity of her own, courtesy – people's obsession with star kids. Despite The teenager is a huge sensation on social media. Her pictures dominate the social media platforms as soon as they surface on the internet.

A recent photo of daughter Suhana Khan shared by interior-designer-mother Gauri Khan on social media has again paved its way to grab headlines. And, rightfully so, she looks beautiful as a grown-up teenager. She shared the photo and captioned it as, "Partying ....enjoying the final year of Ardingly (sic)."

Gauri Khan's Instagram is one spot to find out beautiful pictures of her family, from elder son Aryan to AbRam or Suhana, mommy Gauri has it all. Recently, Suhana Khan celebrated her 18th birthday, which she celebrated with parents Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in New York. Another special member, who accompanied them to the city, was all-rounder Karan Johar. The filmmaker treats King Khan's children as his and was there along with the family to celebrate her 18th birthday.

On her birthday, daddy Shah Rukh Khan had shared a heartfelt post, "Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u (sic)."

A few days later, Johar also ringed in his birthday party in New York with a rooftop party.

Some time ago, a video of Suhana acting in a play had surfaced online and went insanely viral! In the video clip, she was seen performing the role of Cinderella with a hilarious twist! Speaking of Suhana Khan foraying in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had once said that his kids - both Aryan and Suhana - were free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education. Suhana is currently in London completing her education.

