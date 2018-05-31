Suhana Khan's photo from a wedding function is nothing but gorgeous

The latest picture of Suhana Khan doing the rounds on social media, proves that the star kid is made for Bollywood



Suhana Khan

Well, one star kid that has gained a massive fan following and has her picture going viral everytime she puts it up on social media, is Suhana Khan – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter.

A latest photo of Suhana, who turned 18 this year, has surfaced on social media. She looks ethereal. Suhana is seen wearing a maroon traditional top and an embroidered lehenga and posing with her freinds. With danglers and maang teeka, the young girl looks like a star-in-making.

Recently, Suhana Khan celebrated her 18th birthday, which she celebrated with parents Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in New York. Another special member, who accompanied them to the city, was all-rounder Karan Johar. The filmmaker treats King Khan's children as his and was there along with the family to celebrate her 18th birthday.

On her birthday, daddy Shah Rukh had shared a heartfelt post, "Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u (sic)."

A few days later, Johar also ringed in his birthday party in New York with a rooftop party.

Sometime ago, a video of Suhana acting in a play had surfaced online and went insanely viral! In the video clip, she was seen performing the role of Cinderella with a hilarious twist! Speaking of Suhana Khan foraying in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had once said that his kids - both Aryan and Suhana - were free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education. Suhana is currently in London completing her education.

