Restricted timings for bursting crackers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Chandigarh district administration on Monday announced almost two months of ban on bursting crackers within the territorial limits of the Union Territory. However, the rules will be relaxed for three hours on Dusshehra, Diwali and Guruparb.

The ban will come in effect from zero hours on 26.09.2018 up to and including 24.11.2018.

A release by the district administration in this regard stated that the decision was taken after District Magistrate Sachin Rana was apprised that during festival season, bursting of firecrackers and other fire-works, causes a lot of noise and air pollution.

