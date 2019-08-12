Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir eased on eve of Eid

national

MoS says Section 144 will be lifted within 10 days

Kite-makers display special kites with Article 370, Eid messages, at a shop in Jammu on Sunday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of Eid-ul Azha, banks, ATMs and quite a few markets remained open on Sunday in Kashmir and restrictions were eased allowing people to come out to shop, while the Jammu and Kashmri administration said it was taking steps to facilitate availability of food and other items and offering of prayers in mosques during Eid on Monday, an official told PTI.

The state administration on Sunday said 300 special telephone booths are being established to help people communicate with their loved ones. Situation in all parts of J&K is normal and there has been no report of violence anywhere in the Valley, the offcial said. Banks, ATMs and quite a few markets were kept open on Sunday.

Shah on Sunday said removal of special status to J&K under Article 370 will put an end to terrorism. "I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said, "Section 144 will be lifted within a week to ten days and that there will be normalcy in the Valley soon."

'Trade suffers huge loss'

Meanwhile, the trade community in Srinagar has suffered an estimated loss of R1,000 crore in the past week due to the restrictions, stakeholders claimed on Sunday.

Rs 1kcr

Loss Srinagar's trade community suffered in past week

'Police under Centre, land under J&K govt'

The Centre will be in direct control of law and order, and police in the UT of J&K through the Lieutenant Governor, officials said on Sunday. Land will be a subject under the elected government in J&K, unlike in Delhi where the L-G exercises control through the Delhi Development Authority, a central government entity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates