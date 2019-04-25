Retired Mumbai University staffers protest at Fort campus

national

70 retired Mumbai University professors they have not received pension for the past four years

They protested while the meeting of Mumbai University's Senate, the varsity's highest decision-making body, was underway at the campus

As many as 70 retired professors and officials of the Mumbai University, who have not received their pension for the past four years, protested at the Fort campus of the varsity on Wednesday.

They staged the demonstration while the meeting of the university's Senate, the highest decision-making body of the MU, was underway at the campus.

They decided to protest after their several complaints to the MU went unanswered. They have also written to the Governor of Maharashtra, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities. "As per the regulation, any government employee who retires should start receiving pension 6 months after the retirement. But we have been waiting since 2015.

There are others who retired two-three years ago. We have served at the university for 35-40 years. But none of us have received our pension yet," said Sanjay Kale, a retired employee.

Another retired employee, Deepak Ghone, said, "Mumbai University and Maharashtra government are playing the blame game. While the university tells us they are waiting for the government to disburse the fund, the government says the varsity hasn't submitted proper documents of appointments to start the process. There is complete apathy in resolving the issue." When contacted MU PRO Leeladhar Bansod said, "It is a technical issue and the university is looking into it."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates