Retro Mumbai underworld to come alive in 'Rise and Fall of Bambai'

bollywood

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan is currently scripting Baaghi 3

Ahmed Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/khan_ahmedass

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan has said that his forthcoming venture 'The Rise and Fall of Bambai' will be based on the "retro Mumbai underworld" and it will be in collaboration with Studio Five Elements. Interacting with the media at the launch of Studio Five Elements on Friday, along with his co-producers Prerna Arora and Arjun N. Kapoor here, Khan said: "It's a production which is handled by my wife. We are producing two more films.



"One is 'The Rise and Fall of Bambai'. It's about the underworld and the retro underworld; not the underworld which came later. "About, the other one I don't want to reveal much but it is going to be interesting."



Talking about his upcoming projects, Ahmed khan said: "Now, I am scripting 'Baaghi 3'. After success of 'Baaghi 2', our responsibility has increased. So, we are working hard. I hope audience likes it."



Studio Five Elements will be involved in production, acquisitions, distribution and also cater to the digital platform.

