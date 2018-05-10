Search

Revealed! Here's why John Cena split with fiancee Nikki Bella

May 10, 2018, 08:30 IST | A Correspondent

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena, 41, was unable to handle the wedding publicity and hence split with ex-fiancee Nikki Bella, 34, says a source

John Cena and Nikki Bella
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena, 41, was unable to handle the wedding publicity and hence split with ex-fiancee Nikki Bella, 34, says a source. The couple announced their split last month, just a few weeks before they were to get married.

"The wedding got bigger than the both of them. Originally, it was going to be this small, intimate, family-oriented gathering with just the nearest and dearest. Then it blew up into a televised special and this whole ornate thing.

It was just too much. You're dealing with a guy who grew up poor, without a dad, and with a history of commitment issues — non-stop wedding publicity and a whole big extravaganza was bound to rattle him, and it did," a source told entertainment website Female First.

