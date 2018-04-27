WWE star John Cena says split with fiancee Nikki Bella 'sucks'

WWE star admits he is finding life tough after break-up with Nikki Bella



John Cena and Nikki Bella

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena, 41, who recently split from fiancee Nikki Bella (right), 34, just weeks before they were to get married, has admitted that he still loves her and finds it hard to live without her.

"There's no other way to say it. It sucks. I love Nicole with all my heart, and the split is very tough. But that's life. We all go through highs, we all go through lows. I'm going to get through it. I love her. I'll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her — I know I was in love. So I'll always have that," John Cena (below) told Entertainment Tonight recently.

The couple had been together for six years and got engaged last year on live TV during WWE's Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, Nikki's twin sister Brie too had spoken good things about Cena despite the break-up. "I'll always love @johncena like a brother. He'll always be family," she had said claiming that both she and her husband, Daniel Bryan will still be turning to the wrestler-turned-actor for advice.

Also Read: John Cena: Fun facts, trivia about the 'Doctor of Thuganomics' you may not know

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates