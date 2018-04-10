Revealed! Roger Federer's dinner conversation with wife Mirka got him back to tennis

Swiss great Roger Federer reveals how a dinner table conversation with wife inspired him get back to tennis after injury

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer, 36, is grateful to his wife Mirka, 40, who was the reason for his return to the courts after a serious knee injury in 2016. The injury meant that the former World No. 1 had to miss out on major tournaments including the Rio Olympics as well as the French and US Opens.

"It probably was a dinner, while we were alone around a table. I don't even remember if I asked her [Mirka] if I had to stop or if she thought that I could still win. It probably was something in that direction. And she told me: 'If you want to do it [play further] and you feel well, I don't see why you shouldn't win another big tournament or beat anyone.' I had that feeling as well. Still, it wasn't a long conversation," Federer told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger recently.

Federer made history last February, after he became the oldest No. 1 in tennis following his title win in Rotterdam. Federer is expected to return to the courts for the Gerry Weber Open, ATP 500 grass court tournament, starting June 18 in Halle, not long before Wimbledon.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates