Revealed! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to get married on this date

After dating for almost four-and-a-half years, television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to tie the knot on June 21, 2018

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rubinadilaik

Yet another couple to tie the knot in the telly land. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik and her fiance Abhinav Shukla are set to get hitched. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the couple is all set to get married on June 21, 2018, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Post the intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh, Rubina and Abhinav will throw a huge reception party in Juhu, Mumbai on June 28, 2018. Rubina and Abhinav opted for an organic wedding invite.

While talking to the daily, Rubina Dilaik shared her idea of creating an organic wedding invite and doing it themselves. "I'm so happy that we are evolving as a generation and becoming so responsible towards our environment. The idea was to do something meaningful and eco-friendly, as lavishness is not necessarily defined by mindless use of things that just look beautiful and serve no purpose. Also, we wanted to gift friends a token of appreciation and thank them by giving them a life. It's in the form of a plant or sapling and we named it 'let the love grow'. Through this invitation, we are sharing a piece of our contentment, happiness and joy," said the Shakti actress.

She also reveals that they have a lot of their relatives hailing in and around Shimla, therefore the location. Rubina also says that Abhinav and her, both want to keep the wedding a low profile. "We always wanted to have a low key wedding because for us, it's celebrating each other's presence with our loved ones only. Also, having it in a palace is not the idea for an extravagant affair because Raj Kumar Uday Singh offered my father that he'd love to host our wedding in his palace and hence the idea came forth. Also, Abhinav wished to have a wedding in the mountains or a forest and this palace is lavishly spread in a forest with trees around, so it came up like a perfect setting," shared the to-be-bride.

The couple first worked together ten years ago in the show Choti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan but did not know each other much. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina have been dating for the past four-and-a-half years and will finally get married on June 21, 2018.

Also Read: TV Actress Rubina Dilaik's 'Funny' Encounter With Bangkok Locals

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates