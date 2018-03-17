Revealed! The showering habits of the nation's upwardly mobile

The survey found that most people are indifferent to saving water and a lot of them won't step out to answer a call from a celebrity



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Ariston Thermo India Pvt Ltd and Racold conducted a national survey among 1,300 respondents aged between 18-45 years old, in 10 Indian cities, including Mumbai, for 15 days, to assess the showering habits of Indians. The survey found that most people are indifferent to saving water and a lot of them won't step out to answer a call from a celebrity. Here are some more interesting finds of the survey:

Clock the shower

22%

People spend more than 15 minutes in the shower

27%

People spend about 15 minutes in the shower

37%

People spend 10 minutes in the shower

Time for some music

28%

Prefer singing while showering

21%

Prefer listening to music while showering

Hot up in here

40% Never forget to turn off the geyser/water heater

11% Routinely forget to turn off the geyser/water heater

21% Have an instant water heating facility

Call me maybe

52%

Would consider stepping out to answer call from office or friend

36%

Would consider stepping out of the shower to answer any call

88%

Won't interrupt their shower to answer a call from a celebrity

In deep water

31%

Are indifferent to the issues of water consumption

23%

Would like to save water by resorting to a bucket bath

21%

Prefer bucket baths to save water

