Revealed! The showering habits of the nation's upwardly mobile

The survey found that most people are indifferent to saving water and a lot of them won't step out to answer a call from a celebrity
Ariston Thermo India Pvt Ltd and Racold conducted a national survey among 1,300 respondents aged between 18-45 years old, in 10 Indian cities, including Mumbai, for 15 days, to assess the showering habits of Indians. The survey found that most people are indifferent to saving water and a lot of them won't step out to answer a call from a celebrity. Here are some more interesting finds of the survey:
Clock the shower
22%
People spend more than 15 minutes in the shower
27%
People spend about 15 minutes in the shower
37%
People spend 10 minutes in the shower
Time for some music
28%
Prefer singing while showering
21%
Prefer listening to music while showering
Hot up in here
40% Never forget to turn off the geyser/water heater
11% Routinely forget to turn off the geyser/water heater
21% Have an instant water heating facility
Call me maybe
52%
Would consider stepping out to answer call from office or friend
36%
Would consider stepping out of the shower to answer any call
88%
Won't interrupt their shower to answer a call from a celebrity
In deep water
31%
Are indifferent to the issues of water consumption
23%
Would like to save water by resorting to a bucket bath
21%
Prefer bucket baths to save water
