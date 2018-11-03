Revealed: Why Shah Rukh Khan protected Anushka Sharma's look in Zero

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Zero poster. Pic: Twitter/@iamsrk

Anushka Sharma’s character in Zero is a hugely closely guarded secret. The makers showed a glimpse of her character yesterday when they released the poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka. The image was enough to start all conjectures about her character because Anushka is shown sitting on a wheelchair. While it is evident that she tackles a disability in the film, we realised why SRK was fiercely protecting her look in the film.

Till date, not one image of Anushka was revealed to people and looks like SRK kept the trump card up his sleeves. Extra security was also hired on the sets to protect her look and no mobiles were allowed when she shot the film.

We also learnt that Anushka plays a fun, spunky scientist who deals with a disability and refuses to get bogged down by her handicap. Her lively character definitely has a very special relationship with SRK’s character Bauua Singh given their proximity as shown in the first poster.

Looks like Anushka, who is known to deliver outstanding acting performances, is again going to wow us all by choosing to do such a challenging role and we are sure she will make our hearts melt with her performance.

The Aanand L Rai directorial presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique as well as rooted story. Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

The film is all set to release on 21st December 2018. Trailer of Zero will be unveiled today.

