Review: Belkin Kakao Friends Edition 10W wireless charger

Belkin recently launched a 10W wireless charger. Most chargers in the market do 5W. The Belkin Kakao is built well, it has a ring of rubber on the top that prevents your devices from slipping off and good rubber feet at the bottom for stability.

It can charge only one device at a time and you can't stack. The charging is faster than other generic chargers I have tried before, but not as fast as plugging your device directly into a charger. Slow charging works best for night time charging or passive charging while working.

There is a white LED that tells you when things are charging. The box comes with the device, instruction manual and a wire. At Rs 3,499, it is one of the more expensive 10W charging options. It comes with a two-year warranty and the credible Belkin brand name.

