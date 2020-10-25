Review: Portronics Kronos Alpha

The Kronos looks like a watch, but it is a little understated with its tones and colours, which makes it a good choice for work and working out. The smartwatch is dust and water-resistant, so while it may be okay to be splashed with the occasional handwashing and sweat, it might not survive a deep dive in the ocean. There are 12 workout modes on the watch. The built-in heart rate monitor matched readings with other watches I had on hand, which means it works well. The only problem is the watch continued to detect a heartbeat even when it wasn't on my hand. This is a problem because at times it gave me alarming readings of 140 when it was not on my hand and one time, when I was resting.

The companion software called VeryFitPro does a good job at pairing with the watch and recording everything the watch monitors. However, the interface needs improvement. If you are looking for an affordable, battery-efficient smartwatch that doesn't look like a band and are willing to ignore some of the shortfalls, this is it for you. Portronics offers a 12-month warranty on the product. It also makes a great gift for the holiday season with prices starting at Rs 4,499.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news