Rhea Chakraborty and beau Sushant Singh Rajput to play a couple on the big screen?

Rhea Chakraborty and beau Sushant Singh Rajput have been gymming together as they share a common trainer. Buzz is they are working out to be in top shape for a film that has come their way. It is said that they have given their nod to play a couple on the big screen.

The two want to keep it under wraps as they want the producers to make the announcement. Though they have been together for a while, they have refrained from talking about their relationship. Their joint appearance together, however, speak volumes about their relationship. Rhea and Sushant have even gone on vacations with mutual friends and are often spotted at industry events and dos together.

Rhea Chakraborty's birthday wish for her rumoured beau, too, was out of the ordinary. The actress shared a couple of photos of them together on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful "supermassive black hole" that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality"

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Vishesh Films' Jalebi in 2018, whereas Sushant had a good 2019 with Sonchiriya and Chhichhore.

