Rhea Chakraborty gets emotional before Dil Bechara release; shares touching note
As Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, releases today, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty penned an emotional note for the actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara releases today, July 24, on Disney+ Hotstar. While it is Sanjana's first big role in a Bollywood movie, it is unfortunately Sushant's last film ever, which makes it a bitter-sweet moment for many.
Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to write a touching note for the late actor, talking about how she knows he will always be around even if he isn't physically present. Sharing a still from Dil Bechara, Rhea wrote, "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are..."
Calling SSR the 'hero of her life', Rhea Chakraborty has written what many of his fans and close friends must be thinking of as they get ready to watch the actor on screen once again.
Exactly a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea had shared a couple of photos on Instagram reminiscing about the actor and their time spent together. Here's what she had posted:
View this post on Instagram
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
Speaking of Dil Bechara, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was also made into a Hollywood movie of the same name starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.
