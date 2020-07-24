Rhea Chakraborty gets emotional before Dil Bechara release; shares touching note

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara releases today, July 24, on Disney+ Hotstar. While it is Sanjana's first big role in a Bollywood movie, it is unfortunately Sushant's last film ever, which makes it a bitter-sweet moment for many.

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to write a touching note for the late actor, talking about how she knows he will always be around even if he isn't physically present. Sharing a still from Dil Bechara, Rhea wrote, "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are..."

Calling SSR the 'hero of her life', Rhea Chakraborty has written what many of his fans and close friends must be thinking of as they get ready to watch the actor on screen once again.

Exactly a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea had shared a couple of photos on Instagram reminiscing about the actor and their time spent together. Here's what she had posted:

Speaking of Dil Bechara, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was also made into a Hollywood movie of the same name starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

