Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film to release tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, is all set to release tomorrow on July 23 on Disney Plus Hotstar at 7:30 pm. The film marks the debuts of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and also actor Sanjana Sanghi.

Talking about the film, Chhabra told IANS, "We are going live with Dil Bechara on Friday at 7: 30 pm IST. People in the US, the UK and Canada can also watch it at the same time. We are announcing the time beforehand so that all the people out there can finish their work and make their plan to watch the film."

He added, "Usually, watching a film on OTT is quite an individual affair and films are released at midnight. But this is the first time we want people to come together in their homes to watch the film together."

That's not all, a day before the trailer release, Chhabra stated, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."

And in an exclusive interaction with Mid-day, talking about Rajput, Sanghi said, "When the trailer dropped, I thought he will text me, saying 'You have killed it, rockstar!' That's what he would say after a good day on the set. I am not even close to coming to terms with what happened. I know it will hit me in two to three months."

She added, "In my head, nobody other than Sushant could have played Manny. Both of us were similarly wired — we were crazy about cinema and books, and our perspectives would often align. If I was nervous about a scene, he would notice it, put his arm around me and take me for a walk. During the stroll, he would run me through the scene and I was good to go after that. Honestly, he has set the bar high for my [future] co-actors."

For Sushant Singh Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

Infographic/Atul Jain

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

