Rhea Chakraborty has a lovely and unique birthday wish for beau Sushant Singh Rajput

Actors and lovebirds Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were in the mood to keep their relationship under the wraps till now, there was a question mark on their respective relationship statuses. However, things have been made very clear by the actress as she took to her Instagram account to wish Rajput on his birthday.

If you go through her Instagram, you'll realise she revels in unconventional captions and quite unique ones. And keeping this fascination intact, she wrote this about Rajput- Happy birthday to the most beautiful "supermassive black hole "that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond

Take a look right here:

She shared two pictures with the actor that show how much they are into each other and completely driven by their love. Given the chemistry they share in these pics, it seems they would make for a solid on-screen pair. On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Vishesh Films' Jalebi in 2018, whereas Sushant had a good 2019 with Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. The actor is now gearing up for casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, Dil Bechara, the official adaptation of the Hollywood weepie, The Fault In Our Stars, all set to release on May 8.

Rajput will have to battle as many as three films on that day- Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train remake, and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates