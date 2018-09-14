Rhea Chakraborty opts out of Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar

bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has opted out of Satellite Shankar, starring Sooraj Pancholi, owing to date issues.

She was rumoured to play a journalist in the film, according to a press release.

"Rhea and I were in talks regarding the film but due to her date issues, she couldn't be part of the film. She is a talented actor and I look forward to working with her in future," co-producer Murad Khetani said in a statement.

Rhea has seen success with "Mere Dad Ki Maruti". She also featured "Bank Chor" and "Dobaraa". Her next release is Mahesh Bhatt-produced "Jalebi". She started her television career in 2009 with the reality show "Teen Diva" and was the first runner-up. Later on, she auditioned to be a VJ and was selected for the job. She has hosted several shows, including "Wassup", "TicTac College Beat" and "Gone in 60 Seconds".

