Rhea Chakraborty-starrer Jalebi's poster inspired by a goodbye kiss

The poster of Jalebi which has Rhea Chakraborty leaning out of the emergency exit window and locking lips with debutant Varun Mitra is similar to an iconic Korean photo

Jalebi poster and the iconic 1950 photograph

Mahesh Bhatt unveiled the poster of his production, Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste Of Love, on social media. Netizens were quick to point out that it was inspired from the iconic 1950 Korean war goodbye kiss photograph clicked by Frank Q Brown, of soldier Robert Maye kissing wife Gloria. The poster has Rhea Chakraborty leaning out of the emergency exit window and locking lips with debutant Varun Mitra. The poster of Pushpdeep Bhardwaj's directorial venture has also spawned memes and jokes.

Mahesh Bhatt took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote alongside, "In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster." Directed by debutant director Pushpdeep and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 12 this year.

