Rhea Kapoor receives death threat on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor reports the abusive comment

Bollywood celebrities are often victims of abusive and vile comments on social media. Rhea Kapoor had to face such a comment as well recently. Her sister and Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor shared a screen grab of the comment and also wrote how she was reporting this death threat.

She wrote- "Just charming. Of course I'm happy to block most unnecessarily hateful people without giving it a thought but what pisses me off is a death threat isn't against your 'community guidelines' Instagram?" (sic)

This is what Instagram had responded when Kapoor has reported the comment- "We found that this comment likely doesn't go against our community guidelines. If you think we made a mistake, please report it again... If you don't want to see this user on Instagram, you can unfollow, mute or block them to hide their posts and comments from your feed." (sic)

Have a look at the comment right here:

Sonam Kapoor has limited the number of comments on her Instagram post due to the negative comments she was being flooded with. Coming to her professional space, she and Rhea collaborated for Veere Di Wedding two years back that the latter co-produced. Sonam is now gearing up for the remake of the movie Blind, which will be produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The actress has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 13 years and has done films like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding.

