Sonam Kapoor recalls the time when she got infected with swine flu: 'Wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy'

While the world is battling coronavirus reports of a new Swine Flu's discovery with pandemic potential has been reported in China. Expressing her concern, actress Sonam Kapoor shared her thoughts about it and wrote that she wishes this development isn't true. Not only this, the actor also took us back to the time when she was infected with the flu.

"I've had a version of the swine flu...I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It's one of the most difficult things I've gone through. I hope this isn't true," she wrote, attaching a news story.

For the unversed, in 2015, Sonam had caught swine flu while shooting for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Salman Khan in Gujarat. The actress was airlifted from a private hospital in Rajkot to Mumbai after she tested positive for the H1N1 virus. She was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital. She was discharged 11 days after hospitalisation.

The actress has been in news actor after she had changed her social media handle setting to private mode. She took the decision after receiving a barrage of vitriolic messages after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kapoor was called out for her tweet about the blame game after the actor ended his life. She was also trolled for her comments about him in a chat show and for being favoured as she is Anil Kapoor's daughter in the nepotism debate. A few days later she made her account public.

Today on Father's Day id like to say one more thing, yes I'm my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I'm privileged. That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

To be his daughter. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Then she shared screenshots of the hateful comments she and her sister Rhea had received on social media.

This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others. pic.twitter.com/6rH4LSBOxp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Earlier on June 15, Sonam had mourned the death of the MS Dhoni actor by sharing his picture on her Instagram handle. "I hope you find peace (sic)", she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram I hope you find peace A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onJun 14, 2020 at 5:56am PDT

Not just Sonam, but a number of other Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday had limited their comments on social media. In fact, some have even refrained from putting up any new posts after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, has deactivated her Twitter account.

