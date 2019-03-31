Rhyme shyme

opinion

Illustration/Uday Mohite

So, dear reader, I have become a lyricist. No, not in the same zone as Gulzar, Dylan and Mika Singh.

I'm a ghost lyricist for some leading personalities, matlab they are big big people, but writing isn't their strong suit. I mean everyone's a poet these days and everyone's writing books, right? But these are people who'd like to express their deepest emotion in verse — call it prose, slam poetry, stream of consciousness iambic pentameter...

jo bhi.

Secondly dear reader, I will not name whose poem it is, or who it's about. You will have to guess.

1. Winners get two passes to the IPL finals.

2. Runners-up get to have the EVM machines come home, so you don't have to go to the voting booth and stand in line. Cool gift, right?

Here goes: one sample verse from each song. (If you want the whole song, you can download from Apple Tunes at '15).

I'm Leaving On A Jet Plane

All my bags are packed I'm ready to go

My coffers were empty, pilots on a go slow

The airline I founded

My planes are all grounded

It's all gone

It's goyal goyal gone

Stepped down from the board

Both me and the missus

I offered to clean the dishes

But they don't want me or the

missus

So I'm gone

Goyal goyal gone

I'm leaving on a jet plane

I'm leaving on a jet plane

Cockpit cockpit cockpit

Runway runway runway

Goyal goyal gone

I Mankaded You

So in that match where the overs are 'bees'

You left your crease, dude, you left your crease

Hey Buttler… "How's the Jos?"

Now you know who's the boss

See my name ain't Ash-lose

It's Ashwin

Get the pun?

I'm a Diamond in the Rough

On a 'golden visa' I left our shores

For having cheated banks of crores

The CBI's on my tail

While I'm in jail

Gimme bail

My art's up for sale

I'm a diamantaire,

Making solitaires

Now I'm in solitary

My name shoulda been Heera Moti

But I'm NiMo

I'm a chief of chiefs

Why are they calling me a thief?

ASAT Asap

(This is a rap poem — a la Kendrick Lamar)

Izzat a rocket? Izzit a plane?

Izzat a missile?

DRDO ISRO DRDO ISRO

Yo yo yo yo

Peeps thought it was DeMo

But no…

He let the cat out of the hat

It was A SAT

Jinping, Putin, Trump

Had de missile before us

Now we got it

Got it? Did you get it?

Yeah we got it

Yay yay yay

It can blow a satellite outta de sky

ASAT asap

Zip zap zoom

Blow you outta de sky

Orbit orbit

From low fly you no fly

Yeah mama

We got the ASAT asap

Destroyed a live satellite

on a low earth orbit

Blow you outta de sky

Blow you outta de sky

Blow you outta de sky

ASAT asap

Yay yeah mama!

Rahul daCunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahuldacunha62@gmail.com

