Rhythm. Yes, that's the name of the baby boy Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio have been blessed with!

Embracing parenthood can be the most fulfilling and the most emotionally moving moment for any couple, and that stands true for Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio. They both were in a relationship for over a year-and-a-half and tied the knot in December 2018 in Goa.

So how does the man of the moment feel after becoming a proud father of a baby boy they have named Rhythm? Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror, Raghu says, "Relieved." He adds, "There are actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, childbirth, and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood."

He also reveals his wife opted for water birth with hypnobirthing techniques. When asked the reason behind it, he said, "It was for a beautiful, calm and natural process."

And that's not all, he also goes on to state how they have decorated their house to welcome the newest member of the family, "Natalie decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe."

A few days ago, he took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious video where he wrote how he desperately wanted the baby to come out now and how they all were waiting for it. Take a look:

And a day prior, he also posted a lovely picture with his wife where the couple channeled the child inside them as they were all set to welcome one in their family. Have a look in case you missed:

This is indeed the happiest moment for Raghu and Natalie and we wish them all the best for a prosperous future!

