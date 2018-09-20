Richa Chadha in Georgia for Inside Edge 2

television

Richa Chadha is all set to begin shooting for the next season of Inside Edge 2 in Georgia

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is in Georgia to start filming for the second instalment of Excel Entertainments Inside Edge. Richa will reprise her role as Mumbai Maverick team owner Zarina Malik. The show, which also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi and Angad Bedi, will soon begin shooting its first international schedule in the European country. The show received rave reviews, winning praise and accolades, including four wins at Indian Television Academy Awards 2017.

"We are all excited to shoot in Georgia. I carried vegetarian snacks so I could survive here. It's a beautiful country with a lot of character. I am happy that season 2 (of the show) is going to be bigger and better," Richa said in a statement.

The first season of Inside Edge ended with many cliffhangers leaving viewers guessing on the fate of many characters. Several questions were raised by the end of the season as it had viewers at the edge of their seats till the final episode: Does Vikrant survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashisth leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Handa's team? What happens to Prashanth Kanaujia after he fires the lethal gunshot? And the biggest question of them all - Who is Bhaisahab? The second season of the gripping series will serve as an answer to these and many more unanswered questions for fans across the world.

Apart from this, Richa will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga and a biopic on southern actress Shakeela. Richa will also showcase her vocal skills in a fun peppy Punjabi track for which she will collaborate with celebrated Punjabi music composer and singer, Dr Zues. The song is titled Gawandiyan Da Dhol which will be featured in Zeus’ next album.

