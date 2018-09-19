Richa Chadha to make her debut as a singer with Dr Zeus

music

Richa Chadha is all set to sing along with Dr Zeus in her new single, Gwandian. The single also stars Varun Sharma.

Gwandian poster

Richa Chadha to make her debut as a singer, her single with Dr Zues to release this week, here’s the poster of the song!

Richa Chadha will soon be showcasing her vocal skills in a fun peppy Punjabi track for which she has collaborated with celebrated Punjabi music composer and singer, Dr Zues. Richa and Dr Zues have collaborated on a single titled - Gawandiyan Da Dhol which will be featured in Zeus’ next album which is being released by Being U music and SONY Music.

The vocals of the song have been given by Richa, Zeus and Zorawar Randhawa. Well, we can't wait for this song to launch!

The trio recently shot for the video in Mumbai and the video will also feature Richa’s Fukrey 2 co-star, Varun Sharma.

On the work front, Richa Chadha is currently preparing for Shakeela biopic, which is slated to release in 2019, whereas Varun Dharma will be next seen in Fryday, along with Govinda and Digangana Suryavanshi. Fryday is slated to release on October 12.

