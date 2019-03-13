Richa Chadha is Pradeep Sarkar's new muse

bollywood

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar shoots music video, a love story featuring Richa Chadha and newbie Ankit D'Souza, in the Andaman

Ankit D'Souza and Richa Chadha

After helming Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela last year, Pradeep Sarkar directed a music video, Neel Samandar. "It was shot in the Andaman islands, and stars Richa Chadha and newcomer Ankit D'Souza.

Benny Dayal and Prakriti Kakar have lent their voices to the track," he says. The video is based on a true-life incident. "In a film, a song takes the story forward. In a music video, one must narrate an entire story." Shooting in the Andaman, he says, was tough.



Pradeep Sarkar

"We shot at locations that few have visited. Carrying the equipment was difficult. But, the place is beautiful," says Sarkar, who is also part of an anthology, Arranged Marriage. He has finished directing his film, which stars Ali Fazal, Omkar Kapoor and Patralekhaa.

The director says he fails to comprehend why Helicopter Eela struggled at the box office. "I don't know if it was the [lack of] publicity, or the change in release dates. Kajol was outstanding in the film. I blame it on kismet."

