Richa Chadha joins Unicef's GoBlue campaign

bollywood

Richa took to her social media platform voicing her support going by the theme in full spirit #GoBlue for every child urging people to lend their support to give children a safe environment for education

Richa Chadha

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has become a part of Unicef's GoBlue Campaign. She says she is happy to be pledging her support and being a part this initiative.

"I'm elated to be part of this campaign which is doing its share of helping create a safer environment for kids. Across the world, even today many children are exposed to dire and unsafe situations when they should actually be in school getting an education," Richa said in a statement.

She is coming forward to pledge her support towards the cause, to celebrate the progress made for children, and address the work that still needs to be done.

The "Fukrey" actress said: "It's upsetting that a young mind is exposed to various things wherein the first place it should be given values and learnings imperative to grow into a responsible adult."

View this post on Instagram @unicefindia #GoBlue #WorldChildrensDay A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) onNov 19, 2018 at 5:01am PST

"And thus this campaign is something that is simple but hopefully would bring forth this simple message and I'm happy to be pledging my support and being a part this initiative".

Richa will be joining the likes of stars including Liam Neeson, Orlando Bloom, David Beckham, and Lily Singh in support of the campaign #GoBlue for Every Child.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever