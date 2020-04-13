Richa Chadha: Lockdown has accelerated my creative expression

Anyone who knows Richa Chadha will tell you that when not facing the camera, she loves to express herself through the written word. With the lockdown affording her spare time, the actor has taken to writing with a vigour and is developing her first script. Turns out, she had been toying with a few story ideas over the past few months, but was unable to put pen to paper owing to her hectic schedule. Now, the actor is dedicatedly spending a few hours at the writing table, giving shape to a dark comedy.

"It all started with penning down a few thoughts, and it soon became a concept that I wanted to develop," says Chadha. The aspiring screenwriter adds that it was only fitting that she explore her favourite genre, comedy, for her maiden work.

"The premise is hilarious. The fact that all our lives have come to a halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I wanted to write something that focuses on why people should prioritise what's necessary. [The idea] has been bottled up in me for a long time, and the lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am putting together the skeletal structure, and will then start looking for a screenplay writer."

