Richa Chadha on Fukrey character Bholi Punjaban: Show new facet of her in each outing

As much as she enjoys attempting varied genres, Richa Chadha is the happiest when she has a sharply written comedy on her hands. Naturally then, she can hardly wait to reprise her role of the acid-tongued Delhi gangster Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3. Only weeks after director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba confirmed that the third instalment of the laugh riot was in the works, the actor shared a glimpse of the cast — including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma — having their first virtual reading.

Richa Chadha, who is currently shooting her next outside Mumbai, says that the comedy is expected to go on floors by the spring of 2021. "The dates are yet to be locked. Bholi Punjaban, as a character, has evolved in each instalment. Every time she comes on screen, she shows us a new facet of her. There's something warm about this film, and I can't wait to reunite with my favourite boys," exclaims the actor.

A still from Fukrey

While Fukrey (2013) and its 2017 sequel were sleeper hits, Chadha believes the third instalment is arriving at a time when the world could do with a few laughs. "We already have so much sadness and toxicity around that comedies have a great appeal. Fukrey has amassed a stronger fan base among children, courtesy the new animated show [Fukrey Boyzzz] based on the film. My sheer love for our director Mrighdeep and writer Vipul Vig drives me to be part of this film." The actor admits that the franchise holds a special place in her heart for a personal reason. "I met Ali for the first time while working on this film," she grins.

