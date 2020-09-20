Richa Chadha: Scared of transferring the virus unknowingly

Returning to the real world after a six-month lockdown is emotionally daunting for everyone. Despite knowing that projects and everyone associated with it—from daily wage workers, crew members, spots to freelancers—are dependent on actors, it is not an easy choice to go back to shoot with the COVID-19 threat still looming over. While Richa Chadha opted to start her life again post-pandemic, the decision didn't come easy. Last week, the actor resumed shooting for a well-known filmmaker for a short schedule.

Besides the pandemic, Chadha is seemingly displeased by the vilification of the film fraternity, but is aware that as an artiste she has to do her bit. "Actors are obliged to keep everyone entertained. Despite the nonsensical attacks on the film industry, everyone is eventually watching content we created from the safety of their homes, right? We also have a responsibility towards all those who work tirelessly behind the scenes and have been battling a rough financial time now," said the actor.

Shooting from 9 am to 9 pm, Chadha committed three days of her schedule for this yet-untitled short film, which is set to stream on an OTT giant. Though the actor couldn't divulge much about the project, she said, "We worked overtime on one day. My usual makeup artiste styled the actors involved in the project. In fact, we had less than 10 people on set at any given point of time. It was cumbersome." Next month, she will be on another set, in a different location. "On [my next] project, I am allowed to take my spot boy with me. It's important because he is like an assistant," added Chadha, who is quite thrilled about having her man Friday tag along.

While Chadha is kicked about resuming work and mentally prepared to find a new normal, the actor admitted to being anxious about catching the infection. "It's a valid fear and I am emotionally prepared to accept that it will remain. While I am not in the vulnerable age-group, many young people have contracted it. But the thought that I could transfer the virus unknowingly, scares me. Thankfully, being on a film set is an instant mood lifter."

Besides this project, the actor is yet to finish a few days of work on her film, Madam Chief Minister.

