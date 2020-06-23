Richa Chadha shares a Gangs of Wasseypur inspired meme related to the delay of her wedding

Expect Richa Chadha to lighten up your mood with a meme, ever so relatable. As Gangs of Wasseypur, one of the actress' most iconic films turned 8, she posted a scene from the film on her social media. Long tribute messages are just not her style but meme-queen Chadha reworked her character Nagma Khatoon's wedding scene from the film to resonate with weddings in times in COVID.

The meme speaks of the rule by the Government - "Only 50 guests allowed at wedding" followed by the eerie silence by Richa in her character. Drawing on her own personal experience, the actress peppered the situation with the much needed humour. Her post read, "2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. "

It may be recalled that Richa and her long time boyfriend Ali Fazal were to tie the knot in April, as per reports. The actors admitted to the wedding being postponed due to the unforeseen situation. Richa Chadha has been in the business for over 12 years and is remembered for some fantastic films and performances like Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, and the recent sports drama, Panga. Let's see when they tie the knot and give us another major event of the year!

On the other hand, Ali Fazal began his career in movies with 2009's biggest blockbuster, 3 idiots. He then went on to do films like Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Fukrey Returns, and Sonali Cable. He has also acted in Hollywood films like Fast and Furious 7, Victoria and Abdul, and is now gearing up to act with Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile.

